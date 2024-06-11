Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,899 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.28% of Lamb Weston worth $43,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,701. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.