Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Bought by Mill Road Capital Management LLC

Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the quarter. Landsea Homes comprises about 2.3% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Landsea Homes worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSEA. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Mollie Fadule bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 85,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

