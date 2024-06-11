Lawrence E. Golub Buys 62,267 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

