Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,368 shares of company stock valued at $114,345,043 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.39. 918,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

