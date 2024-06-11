Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.04.

AVGO traded up $12.58 on Tuesday, reaching $1,453.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,592. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,456.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,339.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,237.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $673.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

