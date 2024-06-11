Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,715,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.14. 317,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,407. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

