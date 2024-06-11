Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 2.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.06. 351,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,278. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.34. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

