LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Boosted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $176,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its position in LGI Homes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.00. 162,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.