Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84. Approximately 58,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 57,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.81.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.81.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.54%.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.