Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Holdings Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 937,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

LIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $431.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.