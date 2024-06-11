LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Up 3%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.48.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

