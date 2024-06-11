Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $20.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Lyft by 66.7% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

