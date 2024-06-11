Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

