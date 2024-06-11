Lyft’s (LYFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

