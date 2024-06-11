Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.80 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $280,802.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.56 or 0.99822550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00089684 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000448 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $279,658.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.