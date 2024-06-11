Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Down 40%

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) were down 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 112,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 63,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Mammoth Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
