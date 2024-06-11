Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.82

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

