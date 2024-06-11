Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.9% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 408.4% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total value of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,235 shares of company stock worth $283,074,260. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,788,664. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

