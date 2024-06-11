Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $36.43 million and approximately $222,831.60 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,945,327 coins and its circulating supply is 33,252,342 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,938,913 with 33,247,502 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.13301124 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $153,307.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

