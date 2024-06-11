MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 573,086 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,827. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

