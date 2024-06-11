MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IYK stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $68.70.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

