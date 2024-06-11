MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 144,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 446,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,187. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

