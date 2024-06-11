MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 936.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 32,882 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 822,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 647,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

TSM traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.65. 1,965,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,493. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.