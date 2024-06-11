MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.61. 240,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,653. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

