MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1,716.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 496,070 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

