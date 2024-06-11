MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.26. The company had a trading volume of 254,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.