MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,201 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 517.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 63,934 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. 132,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,298. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.