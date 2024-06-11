MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

