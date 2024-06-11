MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.11. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
