MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Down to $39.60

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $38.40. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 6,697 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

