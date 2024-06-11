Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Position Lessened by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,271,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Microvast comprises 0.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Microvast by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $58,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,730. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvast had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $81.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MVST shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

