Mill Road Capital Management LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for about 6.4% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $845.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

