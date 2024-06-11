Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 46,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 150,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.