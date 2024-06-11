Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.69. 6,774,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27. The company has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock worth $1,141,265,387. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

