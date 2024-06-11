Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.68. 3,115,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,367. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

