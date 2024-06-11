Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,176,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

