Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 9,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.92. 3,297,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,833. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

