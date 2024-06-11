Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 3,450 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

