Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 3,420 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,664,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,347,426. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $465.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

