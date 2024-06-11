Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 81,530,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 17,060,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.68.

About Mobile Streams

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.