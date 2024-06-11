Monero Price Tops $173.81 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $173.81 or 0.00258162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $108.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,324.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00662660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00114756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00038116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00049533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

