Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,655. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.