Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 22,636 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lyft by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 6,981,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,885,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

