Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 27.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of -461.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

