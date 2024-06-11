Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $29,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 270.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 464,667 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $17,976,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 263,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FLS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 234,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,032. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

