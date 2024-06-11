Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 15,412 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $31,429,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,247,000. RWWM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $7,969,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,089,000.

FOXF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 142,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,650. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

