Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRDN. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 768,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,590. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $827.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

