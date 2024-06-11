Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 98.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $648.55. 2,164,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,198. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $279.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

