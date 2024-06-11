NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.20 or 0.99952031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00091880 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

