NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 23,383,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,553,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
