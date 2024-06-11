NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 23,383,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,553,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.